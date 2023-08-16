Governor Moore Announces Major Action to Rebuild State Government and Modernize Maryland Department of Information Technology Services and Operations

In Maryland, plans are underway to rebuild state government and modernize operations within the Maryland Department of Information Technology. To improve core services, the state will employ its first-ever chief technology officer; first-ever chief digital experience officer; first-ever AI advisor; and first-ever director of accessibility. Governor Wes Moore says the Moore-Miller administration is committed to providing reliable, secure, and accessible IT infrastructure for all Marylanders and that they are moving quickly, not only to modernize operations, but to bring Maryland to the forefront of cutting-edge and emergent technology in better service of the state.

Additional Information from The Office of Governor Wes Moore:

The Maryland Department of Information Technology provides vital technology solutions that allow the executive branch, state agencies and coordinating offices to provide Marylanders with the services that enable them to live and work more safely, efficiently, and productively.​ The department leads the state’s strategic direction for IT and telecommunications, encouraging cross-agency collaboration and advocating for best practices for operations and project management.

Under the leadership of Secretary Katie Savage, the department’s new key positions will help meet the state’s latest and evolving needs in the realms of IT, AI, cybersecurity, and accessibility:

Senior Advisor for Responsible Artificial Intelligence Nishant Shah will oversee Maryland’s AI strategy, including the development of ethical guidelines, business pilots, and coordination with federal leadership.



will oversee Maryland’s AI strategy, including the development of ethical guidelines, business pilots, and coordination with federal leadership. Chief Technology Officer Michele Thomas will work with other state IT leaders to improve agency IT experience by implementing core enterprise services throughout the executive branch. Enterprise IT services allow Executive Branch Agencies to serve Marylanders more efficiently and effectively.



will work with other state IT leaders to improve agency IT experience by implementing core enterprise services throughout the executive branch. Enterprise IT services allow Executive Branch Agencies to serve Marylanders more efficiently and effectively. State Chief Information Security Officer Greg Rogers will lead the Office of Security Management in the direction, coordination, and implementation of the overall cybersecurity strategy and policy for units of state government that will help the state defend against cyberattacks and prepare, respond, and recover from cyber disruptions.



will lead the Office of Security Management in the direction, coordination, and implementation of the overall cybersecurity strategy and policy for units of state government that will help the state defend against cyberattacks and prepare, respond, and recover from cyber disruptions. Chief Digital Experience Officer Marcy Jacobs will oversee the newly-created Office of Digital Experience, which will focus on improving the usability and accessibility of all digital and information technology platforms in the state.



will oversee the newly-created Office of Digital Experience, which will focus on improving the usability and accessibility of all digital and information technology platforms in the state. Director of Accessibility Andrew Drummond will ensure that all state technology products meet non-visual accessibility compliance standards, including new IT procurements, in partnership with the Maryland Department of Disabilities.

The new team will help the department balance the opportunities that innovative and emergent technologies provide, manage associated risks, minimize undesirable or inequitable outcomes, and protect the civil rights of Maryland’s diverse citizenry. The department will also ensure that the state’s cybersecurity strategy and policies are in alignment with best practices and the latest federal standards and guidelines.

“We have assembled a team that will bring the department up to speed and into the future. The exponential growth of AI technologies and the positive influence they have on virtually every aspect of life—from work to health to economics, and beyond—cannot be understated,” said Maryland Department of Information Technology Secretary Katie Savage. “The department’s new digital experience team will also promote user-centered design across platforms and products to ensure ease of use for all Marylanders who interact with state government and make technology accessible for all. It is a new day for IT in Maryland.”

The Moore-Miller administration partnered with the Tech Talent Project to recruit the new team. The Tech Talent Project is a nonprofit dedicated to increasing the ability of governments to recruit modern technical leaders and achieve critical economic, policy, and human outcomes.

“Tech leadership can make or break a government’s ability to deliver on its promises,” said Tech Talent Project Vice President of Partnerships Cass Madison. “It’s an honor to help build a team of innovative, human-centered technology leaders ready to roll up their sleeves and make a difference for the people of Maryland. I can’t wait to see what they accomplish together.”