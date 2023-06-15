Governor Moore Announces New Vision to Address Public Safety in Maryland 

Governor Wes Moore today laid out the Moore-Miller administration’s new vision to address public safety in Maryland. The strategy is an all-of-the-above approach focused on supporting law enforcement; building stronger, more vibrant communities; coordinating across all aspects of government; and investing in Maryland’s youth through the Safe Summer initiative.

“An all-of-the-above approach to improving public safety in Maryland requires preventing crime, holding criminals accountable, and addressing the root causes of crime,” said Gov. Moore. “Good government is about making strong choices. And we are going to make the choice to act on public safety – in a way that is robust, strategic, and moves with an urgency that the issue demands; in a way that doesn’t just react to crime, but actually prevents crime.”

Through the Maryland Department of State Police, the administration is bolstering coordination with local and federal law enforcement agencies through the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center, known as MCAC. MCAC is the focal point between Maryland’s public safety agencies and provides critical data, analysis, and insight into criminal activity.

In his first budget, Governor Moore invested $11 million in MCAC to expand staffing and invest in technology infrastructure. Since the beginning of this year, MCAC has worked with more than 275 federal, state and local agencies in Maryland and around the country on a wide range of issues, from homicides to robberies to fraud to retail theft.This year in Baltimore, MCAC investigative support for the Baltimore City Police Department has increased by 23%.

“No single police department has all the necessary resources and intelligence to combat the diverse range of criminal activities that we are seeing today – that’s why collaborative enforcement initiatives across every sector of law enforcement are more important than ever before,” said Maryland Department of State Police Superintendent Col. Roland L. Butler. “I am proud to stand with the members of the State Police and public safety partners who come to work each day and make a positive impact on our quality of life as Marylanders.”

As a model for the governor’s all-of-the-above approach to public safety, the Department of Juvenile Services is launching its Safe Summer initiative, which prioritizes early intervention to build a more effective, less expensive, and better long-term approach to improving public safety and bolstering opportunity for youth involved in Maryland’s juvenile justice system.

To set the stage for Maryland’s Safe Summer initiative, the department defined three priorities:

To direct more resources to Prince George’s, Montgomery, Anne Arundel, and Baltimore Counties; and Baltimore City—the five jurisdictions that account for 75% of youth violence referrals in Maryland;



To launch an initiative focused on 25 youth under state supervision who are at the highest risk of shooting someone or being shot, based on the successful Group Violence Reduction Strategy in West Baltimore—where homicides and non-fatal shootings have fallen by 33% since 2022, and about 50% since 2017; and



To create new partnerships across state government and in our communities that will build upon our young people’s strengths rather than focusing on extinguishing their deficits.

“To meet this moment we need all hands on deck. And I’m here to say that the Department of Juvenile Services stands ready to do our part,” said Maryland Department of Juvenile Services Secretary Vinny Schiraldi. “By prioritizing early interventions, we can meet our goal of building a more effective, less expensive, and better long-term approach to improving public safety.”

In partnership with the Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland Department of the Environment, the agencies are implementing a series of youth development projects that will provide young people with the tools they need to thrive in communities across the state.

“These opportunities won’t just be meaningful—they can be life-changing,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “This partnership will bring service opportunities, enhance appreciation of Maryland’s natural beauty, and build pathways to a better future for young Marylanders. Our programs will provide our young people with the tools they need to thrive.”

“We are excited about Governor Moore’s new Safe Summer initiative, which puts together a comprehensive public safety plan for Maryland,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. “These additional State resources will enhance the investments we have already made at the local level that give law enforcement the resources they need while creating new programs that give residents greater access to opportunity. We look forward to our continued partnership with the Governor to keep Prince Georgians safe.”

“Governor Moore’s commitment to addressing the root causes of crime will make Anne Arundel County and Maryland a safer place,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I look forward to working with Governor Moore on implementing real solutions – better schools, access to housing, re-entry and employment services – to improve public safety.”

“I applaud the Moore-Miller administration’s vision to not just react to crime but actually help us prevent it,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. “Leadership in the Governor’s office that prioritizes coordination and crime prevention in a centralized manner is key to addressing the underlying causes of crime. Every jurisdiction across our region is affected by this critical issue, and borders between jurisdictions cannot be a barrier for collaboration. I look forward to working together on this key issue.”

“I’m proud to stand alongside Governor Moore as we reset our vision on public safety and move forward with an all of the above approach to keeping our communities safe,” said Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger. “We are committed to assisting the Moore-Miller Administration in any way we can, and we know that we can get this done if we do it together.”

“The responsibility of ensuring the safety of our communities is a formidable task, but I have full confidence in Governor Moore’s ability to rise to the challenge,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “With his comprehensive ‘all of the above approach,’ I firmly believe that together, we can effectively address the issue of public safety and provide our communities with the security they deserve.”