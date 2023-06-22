Governor Moore Appoints Yolanda Maria Martinez as Special Secretary of Small, Minority, and Women Business Affairs

Governor Wes Moore has announced the appointment of Yolanda “Maria” Martinez as Governor’s Office of Small, Minority, and Women Business Affairs Special Secretary. Governor Moore says that as one of Maryland’s most respected business, community, and philanthropic leaders, Maria brings vision, heart, and experience to this critical role–adding that Maria shares the administration’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a fair, inclusive, and accountable procurement process for the State’s small, minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses. Her appointment takes effect July 5th.