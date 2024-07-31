Governor Moore Attends Groundbreaking for New State Police Tactical Services Administration Building

Governor Wes Moore this week joined the Maryland Department of State Police and Maryland Department of General Services for the groundbreaking at the new Maryland State Police tactical services administration building in Jessup, Maryland. The new facility will help make Maryland safer through enhanced capacity to support specialized emergency and first responders from across the state. Governor Wes Moore calls this enhanced service an important step toward ensuring officers and public safety leaders have the resources and training they need to respond immediately, whenever crisis strikes–adding that this new building will keep Maryland prepared, keep Maryland alert, and keep Maryland safe. The $12.1 million project is part of a complex that houses various offices including the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack, special operations, administrative and procurement support, and fleet maintenance and outfitting. The new 22,000 square foot facility will be home to units for the Maryland State Police and the Office of the State Fire Marshal, including K-9 Units, the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad and the Underwater Recovery Team. The facility will also serve as a statewide emergency operations center for first responders.