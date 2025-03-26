Governor Moore Commemorates the One-Year Anniversary of the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

Governor Wes Moore today joined Maryland leaders to mark the one-year anniversary of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore — remembering the six lives lost, honoring those who courageously responded, and commemorating the resilience of the entire state. The governor was joined by leaders from across the state of Maryland for a commemoration ceremony to reflect on last year’s tragedy and chart a path forward. Members of the Moore-Miller Administration reaffirmed their commitment to seeing the Key Bridge’s reconstruction through to the end, while working in partnership with the communities bearing the greatest economic impacts of the bridge’s collapse.

Additional Statements and Information:

“A year ago, we experienced one of the worst tragedies in the history of our state. But we don’t just look back on March 26 and remember the horror — we also remember the heroes. In that moment, we showed what it means to be Maryland Tough and Baltimore Strong,” said Gov. Moore. “Today and every day, we honor the six Marylanders who lost their lives while serving our state, and their families who carry their legacy forward. While the collapse of the Key Bridge occurred during our time in office, I know that soon we will look up and see it standing tall again.”

“March 26, 2024, tested us in ways we never could have imagined,” said Lt. Governor Aruna K. Miller. “But that test brought out the very best in Marylanders. Today, we remember not just what we lost, but what we found—strength, compassion, and resilience. We mourned together, we prayed together, and we persevered together.”

“For 47 years, the Key Bridge stood as an iconic Baltimore symbol and a vital economic and transportation artery for the region,” said U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen. “We will never forget the day it collapsed nor the six lives lost and the families they left behind. But, in the midst of tragedy, we witnessed Team Maryland and the entire nation join together to fight for Baltimore. Together, we united to face this challenge, and just one year later, with the federal support we fought to secure, Baltimore and Maryland are moving full steam ahead towards rebuilding stronger than ever.”

“A year removed from the collapse of our beloved Francis Scott Key Bridge, our hearts continue to go out to the families who lost their loved ones on that fateful day,” said Congressman Kweisi Mfume. “Amidst the trials and tribulations of this tragedy, our unified Team Maryland – across nearly all levels of government – never ceded to the challenges we faced. In the Congress, the bipartisan Maryland Congressional Delegation successfully secured the commitment of the federal government to cover 100% of the rebuild costs for the Francis Scott Key Bridge after a nine-month endeavor. While the human toll of this collapse was real — especially for the residents of Dundalk and Turner Station, our hardworking dockworkers, commuters, and small businesses – I can assure you, we will rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge.”

“On the first anniversary of this catastrophic loss for our community, and always, we acknowledge and honor the families of those who lost their lives as well as the first responders who prevented even greater tragedy,” said Congressman Johnny Olszewski. “We also remember that we are connected in ways that cannot be broken by disaster. We are a community that was literally forged by steel — and our resolve to recovery and rebuilding is just as strong. I look forward to collaborating on a new Key Bridge that celebrates the resilience and partnership we have seen over the last year.”

“By working together at the federal, state and local level, and by combining our efforts, we accomplished things on a timeline that no one imagined was possible, removing more than 30,000 tons of twisted steel and concrete from the waterway without any serious injury to a first responder and reopening the waterway,” said U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath.

“Today we reflect and continue to grieve the unthinkable tragedy of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge,” said City of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. “A year ago, we lost six Marylanders working tirelessly to improve our communities. We honor their memory and we continue to this day to honor the promise we made to their families and loved ones that we would always be there to wrap our arms around them and to offer the support they needed. While this anniversary is a day of mourning, it is not a day of grief alone. It is also a day to commemorate the strength, resilience, the Baltimore grit that we showed the world in that moment, and the importance of never doubting the spirit of Charm City. It’s also about noting how strong we are when collective action brings us together. In my nearly 20 years of public service, I have never witnessed a deeper partnership than what emerged in the wake of the catastrophe. That partnership continues as we work to rebuild, and it will continue to fuel us in whatever challenges may lay ahead.”

“In the year since this unprecedented disaster, we’ve seen our communities come together to care for one another and embark on a recovery process that has made our neighborhoods, county, and region stronger,” said Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier. “Baltimore County will continue to remember and honor the six beloved community members who were lost on March 26, 2024. We will also work with all our partners to support ongoing recovery efforts for those who remain impacted by this disaster and look forward to the iconic Key Bridge once again illuminating our skyline and connecting our communities.”

“This tragedy showed us that public servants at the federal, state, and local levels can come together to do the seemingly impossible,” said Anne Arundel County Executive County Executive Steuart Pittman. “These teams brought home to their families the bodies of the beloved men who were working to improve the bridge we depend on. They stepped up to serve residents whose livelihoods were threatened by closure of the port or loss of the bridge. And they cleared the channel faster than anyone thought possible so that trade could resume at the Port of Baltimore. I am forever grateful for the leadership of Governor Wes Moore and the work of our public servants who guided us through this tragedy.”

“After only one year, the memories are still fresh, and the wounds are still deep — but Baltimore is healing from the tragedy of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson. “The families affected by this disaster have remained our top priority from the very first moments until today. That’s why we passed the PORT Act to make port workers whole, to help small businesses retain their workforce, and to keep businesses that rely on or use the Port of Baltimore to come back after it reopened. Supporting the families who lost loved ones, assisting the workers and families who lost jobs, and rebuilding the FSK continue to be the focus of our efforts.”

“Thank you, Baltimore. Thank you for showing us what it means to be resilient, to rally when faced with the unexpected, and to come together and stay together when it matters most,” said Baltimore Community Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Shanaysha Sauls. “The Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund raised $16 million dollars from over 550 individuals and companies contributing to direct relief, assistance to small businesses, resilience for affected communities, as well as memorializing the lives and communities connected to the Key Bridge and to our port economy. One year later, I am happy to confirm that 100% of funds raised have been committed.”

“As our region marks one year since the devastating strike on the Key Bridge and continues to mourn the lives lost, I think about the risks and sacrifices all of our road workers face to maintain the State’s transportation system,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “Thanks to Governor Moore and his leadership, the Maryland Transportation Authority is moving full speed ahead on rebuilding the Key Bridge. The entire Maryland Department of Transportation remains dedicated to delivering and maintaining a safe, efficient and reliable transportation system for all.”

Following the ceremony, the governor joined service volunteers at City of Refuge, where he served food and built resource kits. The governor also convened a business roundtable to support and commend the resilience of local businesses and workers most impacted by the tragedy, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to continued partnership with communities and the state’s long-term reconstruction and economic recovery strategy.