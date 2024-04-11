Governor Moore Launches Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse Response Website 

Governor Wes Moore today launched a website, which serves as a central hub for Marylanders in search of federal, state, and local resources and programs related to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The website includes information on relief programs for impacted workers and businesses, major traffic updates for commuters, and guidance on in-person resources available through Maryland Business Recovery Centers. The website will be updated regularly as additional programs become available through federal, state and local resources. Here is the link to the website:

Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse Response Website

Additional Information:

“My administration wants to make it as simple as possible for Marylanders to navigate the resources available to them to mitigate impacts of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge,” said Gov. Moore. “During the time of unimaginable tragedy, we have also seen our community rally around one another and lift each other up. I am committed to making sure those who are impacted know how to get the supports they need while we reopen the channel and get the Port fully operational.”

The website provides Marylanders with updates based on Governor Moore’s four directives for recovery, which include: giving closure to the victim’s families, clearing the channel and open vessel traffic to the Port of Baltimore, taking care of all those affected by this crisis, and rebuilding the Key Bridge. Additional resources on the website include direct links to information on the salvage and response operations from the Unified Command, up-to-date traffic and road closure alerts from the Maryland Department of Transportation, and Maryland’s official 511 Traveler Information service.