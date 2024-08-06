Governor Moore Pledges Support for Maryland Military and Veteran Caregivers Through Hidden Heroes Campaign

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has pledged support for over 150,000 military and veteran caregivers across the state by joining the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s Hidden Heroes Campaign. The campaign raises awareness about the issues military caregivers face; brings critical resources to our nation’s “hidden heroes” who care for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans; and connects military caregivers to a community of their peers.

Additional information from Gov Wes Moore’s release:

“Military and veteran caregivers are just as much a part of the American story as those who put on the uniform. Maryland is proud to partner with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to honor their service,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “We want our Hidden Heroes to know that Maryland sees you. We are committed to providing the resources you need to deliver the care our service members and veterans deserve. Together, we will leave no one behind.”

Launched in 2016 by Senator Elizabeth Dole and chaired by actor Tom Hanks, Hidden Heroes uplifts the stories of military caregivers, seeks solutions for the challenges and long-term needs they face, and connects them to one another. Working with individuals, businesses, communities, and civic, faith and government leaders, Hidden Heroes represents a network of more than 200 communities nationwide committed to increasing awareness and support.

“Like service members and veterans, our state’s military and veteran caregivers understand what it means to serve and sacrifice,” said Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. “The Hidden Heroes Campaign will provide our military caregivers the support they need to continue providing essential care for the men and women who serve and have served our nation.”

“As the spouse of someone who served in combat and as a champion in our administration for military families, this partnership is personal to me,” said First Lady Dawn Moore. “Military caregivers step up to meet the needs of our service members and veterans – day in and day out, and without fanfare. With this partnership on the Hidden Heroes campaign, Maryland is holding up its responsibility as a state to support the whole family and those who care for our service members and veterans.”

“The Elizabeth Dole Foundation was one of the first non-profits to partner with our department as part of the Maryland Joins Forces initiative,” said Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families Secretary Anthony Woods. “Together, we are committed to uplifting our military and veteran caregivers because we know that when a family thrives, the veteran and the service member thrives too.”

Joining the campaign reinforces the Moore-Miller Administration’s commitment to making Maryland the state that serves by uplifting Maryland’s service members, military spouses, and caregivers. In 2023, Governor Moore declared 2024 as the Year for Military Families. Signed into law in April, the Families Serve Act supports Maryland’s military families by expanding job opportunities for military spouses; the Time to Serve Act ensures that state employees who also serve in the National Guard and Reserves are fully supported by the State in their service.

“The Elizabeth Dole Foundation envisions an America where military caregivers are empowered, appreciated, and recognized for their service to the nation. I have dedicated my life to this cause because I’ve seen first-hand the tremendous impact our nation’s 5.5 million military caregivers make in the lives of our veterans each and every day, in neighborhoods big and small,” said Elizabeth Dole Foundation Founder Senator Elizabeth Dole. “But their needs are overwhelming, and as a country, we must come together to find helpful ways to support them in their life-long journey of care. That begins by encouraging our caregivers to raise their hands, become a part of our Hidden Heroes Caregiver Community – it’s why our partnership with Maryland is so important. Together, we are working towards a future where supporting military caregivers is no longer a cause, but it is part of the culture of our nation.”

“If we want to be a nation that truly cares for those who have borne the battle, we must also be a nation that cares for our caregivers,” said Hidden Heroes Campaign Chair Tom Hanks.

“Together, we are working toward a future where supporting military and veteran caregivers is no longer a cause, but it is part of the culture of our nation,” said Elizabeth Dole Foundation Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwab.

Maryland is the 11th state to join the Hidden Heroes campaign.

To learn more about Hidden Heroes, visit hiddenheroes.org.