Governor Moore Releases Moore-Miller Administration FY 2026 Budget Proposal

Governor Wes Moore today released the Moore-Miller administration’s FY 2026 budget proposal. With this $67.3 billion plan, Governor Moore emphasized a commitment to building an economy that strengthens the middle class and creates pathways to work, fair wages, and wealth for all. While acknowledging that his administration did not cause the current fiscal crisis, he vowed to address it through a balanced approach. His proposal focuses on strategic investments in the middle class, economic growth, modernizing government, and and simplifying taxes to make them fairer and lower for most Marylanders, with the goal of emerging from the crisis stronger than before.

