Governor Moore Signs Executive Order Creating Maryland Maritime Task Force

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has signed an executive order establishing a Maryland Maritime Task Force to identify federal and commercial opportunities for the state’s maritime industry. The task force will coordinate state agencies and businesses, develop plans to expand and diversify maritime-related industries, and identify regulatory or legislative barriers to growth. The Task Force will also explore workforce training, funding opportunities and potential business incentives, and prepare for a possible federal Maritime Prosperity Zone designation if Congress establishes the program. Maryland officials say state maritime industries contribute more than $10.2 billion annually to the state’s economy and support 115,000 jobs. The sector comprises marine transportation, shipbuilding and repair, national defense and security, world-class research on autonomous crafts, shipping and logistics, and tourism and recreation.