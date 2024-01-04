Governor Moore Signs Executive Order Establishing Longevity Ready Maryland Initiative

Governor Wes Moore has signed an executive order establishing the Longevity Ready Maryland Initiative, directing the Maryland Department of Aging to prioritize the well-being of older people, people living with disabilities, and caregivers across all of state government. The purpose of the initiative is to proactively address the needs arising from a growing older adult population. The executive order directs the Department of Aging to develop a plan that will coordinate and build upon existing efforts across state agencies, private and philanthropic sectors, and other stakeholders to tackle real life challenges throughout the lifespan, including access to employment opportunities, a robust care workforce, adequate caregiver support, and equitable health care. According to the Office of the Governor, unlike other state plans on aging that focus primarily on caring for the older population, the Longevity Ready Maryland plan will take a whole-of-life approach.