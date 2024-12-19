Governor Moore Signs Executive Order to Modernize and Strengthen Equitable Access to State Procurement System

Governor Wes Moore this week signed an executive order he says will deliver significant improvements to their process flows and procurement infrastructure, which will benefit state agencies, contractors doing business with the state, and Maryland taxpayers. In addition to process improvements and efficiencies to Maryland’s procurement system, the executive order aims to promote accountability and transparency as well as strengthen the state’s commitment to its socioeconomic procurement programs. The executive order, signed during the final meeting of the Board of Public Works for calendar year 2024, represents the most robust and transformative procurement reform effort ever undertaken by any administration to modernize state procurement.