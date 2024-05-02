Governor Moore Swears in Additional Executive Leadership to Key Positions Across State Government

Governor Wes Moore this week swore in five new executive leaders, each confirmed by the Senate during the 2024 legislative session, to fill key positions across state government. Those leaders include: Secretary Sanjay Rai, Ph.D., Maryland Higher Education Commission Secretary, William C. Tilburg, JD, M.P.H., Maryland Cannabis Administration Director, Usherla DeBerry, Ed.S., Governor’s Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Director, Gregory S. Rogers, State Chief Information Security Officer, and Wallace Sermons II, JD, M.B.A, Chief Procurement Officer.

Additional Information:

Secretary Sanjay Rai, Ph.D., Maryland Higher Education Commission Secretary

Dr. Rai is a higher education advocate with more than 30 years of experience championing access to higher education and improving student success through organizational change, talent and economic development, building partnerships with business and industry leaders, and engagement on local, national, and international levels. Dr. Rai is committed to making higher education more accessible, more flexible, and more affordable and has been recognized for his work globally both as a scholar and institutional leader.

William C. Tilburg, JD, M.P.H., Maryland Cannabis Administration Director

William Tilburg will serve as the inaugural director of the Maryland Cannabis Administration, an independent agency that oversees all cannabis-related licensing, registration, inspection, and testing measures across the state. Prior to his appointment, Tilburg spent five years at the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, where he served first as the director of policy and government affairs and then as the executive director of Maryland’s medical cannabis program. He also serves as president of the Cannabis Regulators Association—a nonpartisan association of state cannabis and hemp regulators representing more than 45 states and territories —which develops best practices for cannabis and hemp regulation across the country.

Usherla DeBerry, Ed.S., Governor’s Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Director

Usherla DeBerry is a program administrator and Deaf community advocate with more than 20 years of experience and is the first African American appointed as director of the Governor’s Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Most recently, DeBerry served as a regional manager for the Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing in the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. She previously served as executive assistant to the president of Gallaudet University and as a K-12 and postsecondary educator. She uses her platform as a board member of the National Black Deaf Advocates, as a board member of the Gallaudet University Alumni Association, and as a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. to improve the lives and wellbeing of others.

Gregory S. Rogers, State Chief Information Security Officer

Greg Rogers work as chief information security officer will be focused on developing statewide cybersecurity and risk management in coordination with the governor and state legislature. He is a cybersecurity leader with more than 20 years of broad IT and security experience. Previously, Rogers spent 6 years as the chief information security officer of a financial services company managing cyber risk in alignment with business functions and achieving regulatory compliance. He spent 15 years as a contractor in the U.S. Department of Defense specializing in communications security, encryption devices, and cyber risk management of mission-critical systems.

Wallace Sermons II, JD, M.B.A, Chief Procurement Officer

Wallace Sermons II will serve as the first African American chief procurement officer in Maryland state history. Sermons will oversee all procurement activities for the State of Maryland, working closely with various agencies to develop equitable policies and streamline procurement processes. Prior to joining the Maryland Department of General Services in 2023, he served as deputy director of the Office of Government Contracting for the U.S. Small Business Administration. He also previously held several procurement roles at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.