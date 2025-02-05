Governor Moore Unveils Design for Francis Scott Key Bridge

Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland Department of Transportation have announced the new design concept for the Francis Scott Key Bridge reconstruction, presenting plans for one of Baltimore’s key transportation structures. This event is a milestone in the multi-year project, which aims to restore connectivity, enhance accessibility, and support economic growth in the region. Governor Moore said that along with the unveiling of the new bridge design is the continued honoring of the six Marylanders who lost their lives while serving Maryland, and their families who carry their legacy forward. With the new design concept, the project will move forward with final design and regulatory approvals before initiating construction. To ensure transparency and community engagement, the project team has connected with thousands of Marylanders through forums and community updates and will continue to gather the public’s preferences on the non-structural design elements—ensuring that the bridge resonates with Marylanders.

Statement from Governor Moore and Additional Information:

“Today, we take an important step toward recovering from the tragic Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse that has affected not just Maryland’s economy, but the nation’s economy,” said Gov. Moore. “While we mark the unveiling of the new bridge design, we continue to honor the six Marylanders who lost their lives while serving our state, and their families who carry their legacy forward. Together, we will show the world what it means to be Maryland Tough and Baltimore Strong.”

Governor Moore was joined in Baltimore by Lieutenant Governor Aruna K. Miller, Congresswoman Sarah K. Elfreth, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore County Executive Katherine A. Klausmeier, Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld, Office of Small, Minority, and Women Business Affairs Special Secretary Y. Maria Martinez, Maryland Transportation Authority Executive Director Bruce Gartner, Federal Highway Administration Maryland Division Administrator Valeriya Remezova, and Maryland Motor Truck Association Executive Vice President Armand Patella for the announcement.

“From the tragic early morning hours of March 26, to the coordinated recovery efforts that followed, our state has persevered with Maryland toughness and Baltimore strength,” said Lt. Gov. Aruna K. Miller. “And today, we stand near the banks of the Patapsco River taking the next step in our rebuild: unveiling plans for a pillar of engineering and transportation brilliance that will stand watch over the harbor, connecting Marylanders to opportunities and welcoming commerce into our port.”

The Key Bridge connected thousands of Maryland commuters and commercial vehicles daily, serving a vital role in linking the state. To swiftly restore access, the Maryland Transportation Authority, the progressive design-builder, and the general engineering consultant partnered to finalize the new design and complete critical pre-construction assessments in January 2025.

The State of Maryland continues to pursue the DALI’s owner and manager for all of the damages caused by their negligence—including the cost to reconstruct the Francis Scott Key Bridge—so that the parties responsible for the tragedy pay for the damages they caused. Last year, Congress passed the American Relief Act—thanks in large part to the advocacy of the Moore-Miller Administration and Maryland’s Congressional Delegation—which provides 100% federal funding subject to any compensation paid by the DALI.

“With the backing of federal funding, we are moving full steam ahead with the replacement of the Francis Scott Key Bridge for the good of all Marylanders, the Port of Baltimore, and the many jobs here,” said U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen. “We worked as Team Maryland to reach this major milestone, uniting to ensure our state has the resources it needs to move forward with a cost-effective and efficient reconstruction plan. And today, we mark the next key step in that comeback with the unveiling of the bridge design. As we near the one-year mark since the tragic collapse of the Key Bridge, Baltimore and Maryland are poised to rebuild stronger than ever.”

“Today’s unveiling of the Francis Scott Key Bridge design is a testament to the strength of Maryland and Marylanders,” said U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks. “We are committed to seeing this rebuild happen safely and expediently. As the new Ranking Member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, I look forward to making sure Washington honors its commitment to our state. Today, we also take a moment to hold in our hearts the lives lost during the collapse, the six hardworking Marylanders who represented the very best of our state. Throughout this rebuild, our prayers will remain with their families.”

“A real wound was created when the bridge that we so desperately needed collapsed into the cold waters of the harbor,” said Congressman Kweisi Mfume. “It took an unshakeable, unified front across all three levels of government to achieve this milestone. From day one, Team Maryland made a promise to resurrect this bridge, and today, we have delivered on that promise.”

“After the heartbreaking collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Team Maryland made a commitment that we would rebuild and recover together,” said Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth. “Today marks a great milestone on the path forward, and I look forward to the day that we can look out over the Patapsco and see the Key Bridge standing tall again.”

“The Key Bridge was symbolic of our community’s grit and fortitude — and its collapse was deeply painful and personal for so many of us,” said Congressman Johnny Olszewski. “We grieved the men who lost their lives in this unimaginable tragedy and suffered the pain of uncertain livelihoods in the weeks that followed. Today we celebrate an important milestone as we do what Baltimore always does in the toughest times: rebuild together.”

“Moments of tragedy bring out the true spirit of not just leaders but communities,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. “The unveiling of the new Francis Scott Key Bridge design is an important step in the recovery from a deep tragedy for the city, state, and country. It is the product of a unified team that has worked in lockstep from day one to carry out its mission. While we celebrate today, we must acknowledge that it is rooted in the loss of 6 individuals who lost their lives trying to improve ours. This bridge, while a symbol of beauty, is also poised to serve as a vital connector for our city to the world and a reminder of those we lost.”

“The new Key Bridge design shows it will be a gateway to Baltimore City, connecting communities and workers for generations to come,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary and Maryland Transportation Authority Board Chairman Paul J. Wiedefeld. “The design is optimized to meet the needs of the region by supporting growth at the Port of Baltimore and reconnecting communities. Residents, commuters and businesses are relying on us to make the Baltimore Beltway whole as quickly as possible. This design achieves these goals while still allowing for Baltimore to make its mark on its new bridge.”

“The Key Bridge rebuild is about more than restoring a critical piece of infrastructure; it’s about ensuring the mobility of Marylanders and investing in our state’s future,” said Maryland Transportation Authority Executive Director Bruce Gartner. “Governor Moore’s directives have laid a strong foundation, and we are committed to reconnect, revitalize, and reimagine the Key Bridge.”

“We are very pleased to mark this milestone in the Key Bridge rebuilding process and credit the Moore administration, our Congressional delegation, and especially the Maryland Department of Transportation and Maryland Transportation Authority for achieving this objective in record time,” said Maryland Motor Truck Association Executive Vice President Armand Patella. “A process that would normally have taken years has moved forward in just months. The trucking community remains confident and looks forward to the next phase of the project and the completion of a new bridge.”