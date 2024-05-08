Governor Moore’s Statement on Key Bridge Collapse Recovery Mission

Governor Wes Moore thanks Unified Command– including U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Maryland State Police—for their relentless effort in ensuring the recovery of all of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse victims–in a statement on the conclusion of the Key Bridge collapse recovery mission. Governor Moore says they will remain steadfast in their commitment to enduring support and will forever remember the lives of these six Marylanders.

Full Statement:

“We pray for José Mynor López, his family, and all those who love him. It is with solemn relief that he will be reunited with his loved ones, and we ask, again, to respect the family’s request for privacy during this difficult time.

To the friends, family, and loved ones of Alejandro Hernández Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Hernández and Miguel Ángel Luna González—we continue to pray for your healing, peace, and closure. We remain steadfast in our commitment to enduring support and will forever remember the lives of these six Marylanders.

We thank the tireless work of Unified Command—including U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Maryland State Police—for their relentless effort in ensuring the recovery of all of the Key Bridge collapse victims.”