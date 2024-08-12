Governor Recognizes Rep. Schwartzkopf for His Years of Public Service

It was kept a secret, but Delaware Gov. John Carney also recognized Rep. Peter Schwartzkopf during The Starboard event for his public service, presenting him with this certificate last Friday.

“One of the special things that governors get to do in our state is to present a special award to Delawareans who made an incredible impact on our state. And so this morning, I have the privilege as the governor to present the order of the First State to the outgoing Speaker of the House, Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf.”

“I can speak for a long time about Pete and all the things that he’s done and meant for our state, but I’m not going to do that. I’m going to tell one story that all of you are fully aware of. There’s something in the Bible that says, treat your neighbor as you do yourself. And we all know that when called on to support his neighbor, he gave up one of his kidneys to support his neighbor. And I think that’s all you need to know about Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, and he’s done it time and time again, not just for his next-door neighbor, but for neighbors across his district and across the whole State of Delaware. I’ve never been happier than I am right now to present this award of the First State to my good friend and great leader in our state, Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf.”

Rep. Schwartzkopf has served the state for 53 years, six years as a lifeguard, 25 years as a police officer and 22 years as a legislator. He says he hopes to spend more time with his grand kids and family and perhaps do a little traveling, and “I’ll see what’s happening,” he added.