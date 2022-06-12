Governors Carney and Hogan Meet in Dewey for Crabcakes!

Yes! That was indeed Maryland Governor Larry Hogan seen joining Delaware Governor John Carney at Woody’s Dewey Beach early Sunday afternoon for crab cakes! The meeting was the result of this March Madness wager between the two men regarding the first round of the 2022 Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament. The agreement was that the loser would buy the winner crab cakes in the loser’s state.

Gov. Carney arrived early but Gov. Hogan got stuck in traffic. He posed for photos with Gov. Carney as soon as getting out of his SUV. A few lucky passerbys got selfies with Gov. Hogan as well.

On an overcast beach day like Sunday, with homebound traffic crawling out of Ocean City, losing didn’t seem so bad after all.

“It was really cool to have both the Delaware men and women in the tournament,” Gov. Carney pointed out. “Both didn’t win,” he added, “but they represented well. The Maryland women were really strong. They really had a good team but we were very proud of our women and it’s just good to be there, one year when both teams win in their conference championships, so that was fun.”

Seated around the dinner table are Delaware Speaker of the House Peter Schwartzkopf, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Jimmy O’Conor of Woody’s, Steve ‘Monty’ Montgomery of The Starboard and Bethany Blues, Hall of Fame Maryland Coach Gary Williams, Delaware Governor John Carney and local lobbyist Rhett Ruggerio.

When asked where he would have taken Gov. Carney had Delaware won, Gov. Hogan suggested Mike’s in Riva.

Woody’s has been making crab cakes for 13 years and has won Best of Delaware for the past 10. Jimmy O’Conor, owner of Woody’s, said it was an honor to have been recognized by the Governor and “it’s exciting for the Town of Dewey and it’s exciting for Woody’s as well.”