Governor’s Office Announces Over $130 Million in Funding Amid Coronavirus Response

The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, on Friday, announced $132 million in grant funding through fiscal year 2021 to allow for continued operations for law enforcement, youth services, and victim services agencies, protect jobs, and provide direct services to the people of Maryland.

The funding plan reserves $85 million in continued state and federal funding for current grant recipients to reduce administrative burden, and allow organizations to focus on serving the people of Maryland.

The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Service will also allocate $47 million in competitive funding to new and existing applicants – both plans offer the flexibility to utilize funding for resources needed in response to the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Our mission is to create a safer Maryland, and part of that mission will always include protecting those who serve others on the front lines,” said Glenn Fueston, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services.

“Law enforcement operations, youth services, and victim service agencies provide invaluable services that save lives – particularly during this pandemic. We aim to help them continue this important work in ways that keep jobs intact, continue to help clients in need, and help protect the well-being of Marylanders.”

The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services will allocate $13 million in federal funding, specifically to address the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maryland is expected to receive more than $11 million in federal funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance in May for COVID-19 response.

The State is also making available $2 million in Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funds to eligible state government agencies, local government agencies, and victim service programs run by nonprofit organizations to address immediate needs for victims of crime and victim service providers in Maryland.

Those immediate needs include, but are not limited to: housing, personal protective equipment (PPE), victim relocation, transportation, and technology. The deadline for this VOCA COVID-19 Emergency Relief white paper is April 24, 2020.

The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services will accept proposals for VOCA funding from current grantees, and new applicants who submit a white paper. Proposals should align with the priorities of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services: to increase safety, self-sufficiency, and awareness of resources for victims of crime in Maryland. Proposals can be submitted at https://forms.gle/8FX7wbPs1xJB76NQ9.

The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services has developed a webpage to help subrecipients and applicants navigate available funding opportunities and use existing funding to meet needs presented by COVID-19: http://goccp.maryland.gov/coronavirus/grants-covid19-faq/

For daily updates on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Outbreak and the State of Maryland’s response, please visit the Maryland Department of Health’s Coronavirus Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov.