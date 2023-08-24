Governor’s Task Force Arrests Two Men in Dagsboro for Drug Dealing

Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in Dagsboro on Tuesday night. A trooper assigned to the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force stopped a car on Firetower Road due to a suspended registration and smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. One of the men had about 5.32 grams of crack cocaine in his pants. Detectives also found over 9 ounces of marijuana in a bookbag as well as over $3,600 in suspected drug dealing proceeds in the glove box. 27-year-old Andrew Foreman of Dagsboro was released on over $2,000 unsecured bond while 58-year-old David Mumford, who had several active capiases, is at SCI on secured bonds after being initially released on $2,200 unsecured bond on the drug charges stemming from the traffic stop.