Governor’s Task Force Arrests Seaford Man for Drug Dealing

A Seaford man has been arrested for drug dealing after a several months long narcotics investigation. Delaware State Police say detectives from the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force were called to Asbury Road west of Raccoon Ditch Road west of Georgetown in mid-February after a hunter found large bags buried in the woods that appeared to contain drugs. Detectives uncovered the bags and found over 1 ½ pounds of cocaine and about 6500 baggies of suspected heroin.

The investigation led detectives to 62 year old James May of Seaford and a white Cadillac Eldorado, which was seized and searched the following day – and turned up cocaine, crack cocaine and suspected heroin. On Wednesday, Detectives spotted May driving on Coastal Highway in Lewes and performed a traffic stop and arrested May. May was taken to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 6 counts

May was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $119,000 secured bond.