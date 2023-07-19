Grandmother Faces Criminal Charges Following Altercation at Elementary School in Salisbury

A 52-year-old grandmother in Wicomico County is facing assault charges after an incident occurred at Prince Street Elementary School in Salisbury in June. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles had been involved in a fight on June 14th. The mother and grandmother of one of the juveniles responded back to Prince Street Elementary School to confront the other child. At that point, the second child’s mother arrived. A physical altercation occurred between the 52-year-old–Karen Johnson and the other juvenile’s mother. During the struggle, Johnson tried to hit the other child’s mother with a bottle, but instead ended up striking a juvenile who jumped in between them. The juvenile suffered a facial laceration. A criminal summons was issued to Johnson for two counts of assault second degree.