Granite Monument Vandalized at DSP Headquarters

For the second time in less than a week, a Delaware law enforcement memorial has been vandalized.

A granite marker outside State Police headquarters in Dover, etched with the names of officers who died in the line of duty, was defaced with what appears to be black spray paint.

Several splotches and the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ now appear on the monument.

State Police are investigating.

Last week, a man was arrested and charged with vandalizing the statue of a kneeling officer at the law enforcement memorial at Legislative Hall in Dover.