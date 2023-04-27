Grant Awarded to Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s Home Modification Services to Benefit Older Adults

Older adults will be given safety and accessibility improvements that meet their needs, thanks to funding that will go towards Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s home modification services. Today, U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons as well as Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced the grant, which amounts to more than 1.2 million dollars. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the grant.

This award is part of HUD’s Older Adult Home Modification Program, which works to provide older adults with home modifications such as grab bars, railings, and lever-handled doorknobs. These modifications enable older adults to remain in their current homes if they choose, rather than move into nursing homes or other assisted care facilities. With this assistance, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity will be able to provide home modification services to 180 units in Delaware.