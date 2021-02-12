Grant Relief Available For Md. Child Care Providers

Child care providers in Maryland that are facing higher costs during the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for a new relief fund.

According to Governor Larry Hogan, the Maryland Department of Education is establishing a $60-million grant program to benefit licensed child care centers and registered family child care providers.

The state will begin accepting applications for the child care relief program next Tuesday. Providers will need to show how they plan to use the funds and will be required to supply enrollment data and losses incurred.

“Maryland’s child care providers have made it possible for front line workers to continue their critical work throughout this public health emergency,” Hogan said. “As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to child care providers who have reopened and provided continued support to our children and families.”

“In the face of the pandemic, Maryland’s family and center based child care providers have remained vital partners in our early education efforts and have been essential to the State’s overall recovery efforts,” MSDE State Superintendent Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D. said “These additional grant funds will help support child care providers manage increased costs, so they can continue to deliver safe, reliable and effective care to our children.”

For information on how to apply, please visit earlychildhood.marylandpublicschools.org