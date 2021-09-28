Grant To Salisbury Will Support Police Mental Health Partnership

Salisbury is a recipient of a U.S. Conference of Mayors Police Reform and Racial Justice Grant in 2021.

Salisbury is recognized with the Small City Award. Its $75,000 grant would be used to continue a Police Department training program on intervention strategy and de-escalation of situations.

“Salisbury has been at the forefront of ensuring our residents are safe and our police officers are responsive to concerns while protecting the most vulnerable in our community,” Mayor Jake Day said. “This monumental charge is more than any small city could shoulder on its own and that is why I am ecstatic that the U.S. Conference of Mayors and Target have selected the Salisbury for this important award, enabling a new effort to provide first response mental health services alongside our police officers. We are proud to be in this very small fraternity of cities that are innovating and leading the way and we are grateful to the Conference and Target for putting their faith in the City of Salisbury and our Police Department.”



The US Conference of Mayors and Target are partners in the Police Reform and Racial Justice Grant program.

