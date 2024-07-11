Grants to Support Delaware Students Experiencing Homelessness

Fourteen charter schools or school districts including the Cape Henlopen and Indian River School Districts will benefit from grants to facilitate the enrollment, attendance, and success in school of children and youth experiencing homelessness. The help is available thanks to the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act Education for Homeless Children and Youth grants. This funding will help homeless children and youth–defined as individuals who lack a fixed, adequate, and regular nighttime residence. The competitive grant application was open to Delaware public school systems to provide temporary, special, and supplementary services to meet the unique needs of homeless children and youth.

Additional Information from the Delaware Department of Education:

Goals of the grant include ensuring that students experiencing homelessness have equal access to the same free, appropriate, public education, including public preschool education, as provided to other children and youth, assisting with immediate enrollment, transportation, and removing educational barriers.

Some examples of uses are, but are not limited to:

Tutoring

Transportation

Referral services for medical, dental, mental and other health services including providing eye glasses

Clothing

Food

Payment of certain fees associated with student records including birth certificates, immunizations, and/or special programs or services

Staff training

School supplies

Short-term, temporary housing

Grant awardees are: