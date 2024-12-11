Grease Fire at Apartment in St. Michaels; One Person Sustains Burns

In Talbot County, a fire that occurred yesterday at a two-story apartment on Plummer Drive in St. Michaels led to one person sustaining burn injuries and an estimated $125,000 in structural damage as well as $75,000 in loss of contents. According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, a person in the kitchen was cooking when the contents of a utilized cooking pot spilled over, subsequently igniting the grease in the pot. The burns resulted as the occupant was in the process of removing the ignited cooking pot from the building.