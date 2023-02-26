Great Delaware Kite Festival at Cape Henlopen State Park – Canceled

2022 Great Delaware Kite Festival / image courtesy Walt Palmer

The 54th annual Great Delaware Kite Festival at Cape Henlopen State Park will NOT happen this year on Good Friday. The festival is staged on Cape Henlopen State Park’s parade field with

thousands of people attending annually. Most of the attendees arrive by vehicles and they are

parked at the Bathhouse parking lot. That parking lot closed recently and will be closed until the

end of May for a repaving project as part of several planned infrastructure projects at Cape

Henlopen State Park.

Other options have been explored, including scaling back the festival, but nothing was feasible because of the inability to provide adequate parking.

Lewes Chamber of Commerce officials say to mark your calendar for March 29, 2024 – planning for next year’s Great Delaware Kite Festival is already underway.