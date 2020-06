A Great White Shark does not seem to be camera-shy.

Reportedly, a group that was fishing and people on another boat captured video of a Great White Shark off Ocean City this week. The shark at one point breached the water

FishinOC.com said one up close and personal video came from Steven White, Captain Mark Sampson and the crew aboard the Fish Finder. The shark was estimated to be 16 to 18 feet long and 2,000 to 3,000 pounds.