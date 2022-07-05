Greater Salisbury Committee Founder Col. Bob Cook Passes Away

A pillar of the Salisbury community has passed away.

Colonel Bob Cook was 96.

Cook was founding Executive Director of the Greater Salisbury Committee, and gave his time with numerous other organizations including the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore and others. Cook served his country in the U.S. Army, and before coming to Salisbury he taught economics at the University of Delaware.

“Bob Cook began at GSC, and remained its unparalleled leader, for 25 years. Under his leadership, GSC was instrumental in establishing some organizations/entities that, to this day, are among our strongest community assets. They include: Wor-Wic Community College, Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore, Salisbury Wicomico Economic Development and Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services,” the Greater Salisbury Committee said in a tribute to Cook on its Facebook page.