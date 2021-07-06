Green Tickets Return to Funland!

Funland will be closed this Wednesday for transition

Image courtesy Funland

Funland is returning to its traditional open-door ticket model this week. Because of Covid, when the park opened last July, all guests were required to wear a wristband that allowed them to access the park and ride only for a specific time block. The number of guests was limited and not having to collect tickets reduced personal interactions.

Image courtesy William Henschke

With the pandemic hopefully behind us, the popular amusement park plans to return to the open-door ticket model. “In order to allow for a smooth transition our last day of reservations will be July 6th,” says Christopher Darr, Funland’s personnel manager. “We will be closed completely on July 7th in order to reset the park to a traditional layout. We will reopen on Thursday, July 8th, at 1 p.m. and we hope everyone has their green tickets ready or we will see you at the ticket booth,” he added!