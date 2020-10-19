Greensboro Elementary School Closes For 2 Weeks Due To Staff COVID Cases

An elementary school in Caroline County will be closed for two weeks after six staff members were notified of positive test results for COVID-19. Two other staff members also were told earlier last week they had tested positive.



Caroline County Public Schools Superintendent Patty Saelens said they made the ‘difficult decision’ to close to reduce the opportunity for spread of the virus. Also, the number of people who are out on quarantine makes it impossible to staff the building safely.

“We have made this difficult decision in an effort to reduce the opportunity for spread of the virus, and because the number of people in quarantine means we cannot safely staff the building,” Saelens said. “While bringing students back for in-person learning is vitally important, it cannot come at the expense of ensuring a healthy and safe environment.”



Greensboro Elementary will be closed to students and most staff through Friday, October 30th. Students will receive instruction remotely during the closure.

Principal Dawn Swann wrote the following in an e-mail to Greensboro Elementary School families:

“I certainly understand the level of anxiety that receiving this message is going to cause for all of you, and I truly wish I didn’t have to send it. However, the safety and health of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure the safest environment possible.”