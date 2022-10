Garage fire – Greensboro Road, Greensboro, MD / Image courtesy Maryland State Fire Marshal

A garage fire in Greensboro is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal. The fire was called in by the owner just before 11pm on Saturday. Greensboro firefighters battled the fire which caused about $35,000 in damage. If you have information – contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.