Greensboro, Maryland Man Serving 50 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

A 38-year-old Greensboro, Maryland man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison by Judge S. James Sarbanes in Wicomico County for sexually abusing a minor—receiving the maximum penalty allowed by law for the crime. Enemias Bautista Perez pleaded guilty in Wicomico County earlier this year. This sentence in Wicomico County will run consecutively to a separate 25-year sentence he previously received in Caroline County for abusing the same victim. Due to the violent nature of his crimes, Perez will not be eligible for parole until serving at least half of his combined sentence. Upon release, he will face lifetime sexual offender supervision and registration as a Tier III offender. The abuse occurred over several years, beginning when the victim was under age 9, with most incidents taking place in Caroline County and at least one in Wicomico County.