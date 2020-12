Candidates looking to run for one of the two seats up for election on the town council in Greenwood have until 5pm Friday, December 11 to file. Greenwood’s election is set for Saturday, January 16.

If you’re a resident and have not yet registered to vote in the municipal election – you have until December 16 to do so.

Voter registration and candidate filing forms are available on the town’s website – https://greenwood.delaware.gov/2020/11/18/2021-town-election/