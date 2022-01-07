Greenwood Fire on Deep Grass Lane Ruled Accidental

A fire that damaged a shed and spread to a home on Deep Grass Lane in Greenwood has been ruled accidental by the Delaware Fire Marshal. Firefighters from Houston were called Thursday night around 9:20 and found a detached shed fully involved in fire. Crews from Farmington and Harrington helped to battle the 2-alarm blaze. Officials say the fire was caused by a failure with an operating electrical heat lamp in the shed and spread to the home. Damage is estimated at $5000 and there were no injuries. The Red Cross is help the occupants of the home.