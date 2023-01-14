Greenwood Firefighters Battle Chicken House Fire Overnight

Image courtesy Greenwood VFC Facebook Page

Firefighters from Greenwood were called for a structure fire on Hickman Road just after 11pm. Crews arriving at the scene found a chicken house fully involved in flames. Fire crews from multiple companies in Sussex, Kent and Caroline Counties helped to battle the blaze for over 4 1/2 hours. Additional pictures at the Greenwood VFC Facebook page.