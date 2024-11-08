Greenwood Man Arrested Following Pursuit near Lincoln

Delaware State Police members of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force were on patrol near Lincoln Tuesday evening around 7 when they spotted a Durango on the side of Calhoun Road with it’s hazard lights on. Police stopped to check on the Durango, but the driver pulled away – and did not stop when police tried to pull the vehicle over. The driver of the Durango, identified as 56 year old Richard Boyd of Greenwood, was seen throwing drugs out the window – and the Durango eventually stopped in the parking lot of the Shawnee Country Store where Boyd was arrested. A search of the area where the drugs were thrown turned up over 7 grams of crack cocaine, a small amount of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Boyd is charged with the following offenses:

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Boyd was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and is being held at SCI in default of a $20,500 secured bond.