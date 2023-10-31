Greenwood Man Arrested for 5th Felony DUI

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police were called to the Valero on Deep Branch Road in Milton for a man slumped over the steering wheel of a pickup truck. Police contacted the driver, 66 year old Johnny Diogo of Greenwood, who woke up and showed signs of impairment while talking with the trooper. Standardized Field Sobriety tests were given and Diogo was found under the influence. A search of his pickup turned up drugs and drug paraphernalia. Diogo was arrested and a computer check showed four previous DUI convictions. Diogo is charged with 5th offense DUI, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

He’s being held at SCI in default of a $3200 secured bond.