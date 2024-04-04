Greenwood Man Arrested for 6th Offense DUI

Delaware State Police have arrested a 63-year-old Greenwood man for felony DUI after a police chase on Tuesday evening. On April 2nd at about 5:30 p.m., a trooper noticed a black Chevrolet Silverado with a fictitious registration plate traveling southbound on Deep Grass Lane. The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle began speeding away. The vehicle was then observed running a stop sign at the Staytonville Road intersection, which led to the vehicle crashing into a tree as it pulled onto a private lane on Staytonville Road. The driver, identified as Ralph Cahall, fled the scene. After a brief search, police caught Ralph Cahall in a nearby wooded area. He did show signs of impairment. A computer check revealed Cahall had five previous DUI-related convictions. Cahall faces several charges including 6th Offense DUI, which is a felony. He was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $9700 secured bond.