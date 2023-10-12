Greenwood Man Arrested for 6th Offense DUI

Delaware State Police arrested a 63-year-old Greenwood man for 6th offense DUI after an attempted traffic stop on Tuesday evening in the area of Unity Lane and Deep Grass Lane in Greenwood. Police say that when the trooper tried to stop the pickup truck Ralph Cahall, III was driving, he disregarded the officer’s signal and led police on a brief vehicle pursuit. The trooper stopped pursuing the vehicle for safety reasons in relation to other drivers. The trooper later saw the vehicle on a dirt lane near Staytonville Road. As the officer approached the vehicle, Cahall was seen running into a wooded area. The trooper took him into custody and conducted a field sobriety test, which determined that he was under the influence. Cahall is at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $7,570 secured bond.