Greenwood Man Arrested for Fraud

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police were called to Mechanical Welding, LLC in Bridgeville on August 29 for a fraud report. An investigation showed the business’s bank account had numerous fraudulently cashed checks between March and July of 2023. It was learned that a former employee, 21 year old Brayan Ramirez of Greenwood, cashed checks by a mobile deposit from 2019 to 2020 – then altered those same checks in 2023 and cashed them again. The total fraudulent amount was over $17,000.

Ramirez was arrested on October 14th at his residence without incident and transported to Seaford Police Department, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Theft Greater than $1500 (Felony)

Forgery 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Falsifying Business Records

Ramirez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on his own recognizance.