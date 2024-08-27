Greenwood Man Arrested in Copper Wire Theft Investigation

A Greenwood man has been arrested for theft of copper wire from irrigation systems in Kent and Sussex Counties. Multiple thefts were investigated in the Bridgeville, Greenwood and Houston areas between April and August 16th by State Police from Troop 3 and Troop 4. Police say the suspects trespassed onto private properties, and cut and removed copper wire from pivot irrigation systems. There was significant damage to the equipment. Investigation led police to identify 40 year old Dorothy Wolleyhand and 39 year old Michael Plummer both of Greenwood as the suspects. Plummer was arrested on Friday, August 23 and charged with multiple offenses:

Theft over $1,500 where the Victim is Over 62 (Felony) – 4 counts

Theft over $1,500 (Felony) – 4 counts

Criminal Mischief over $5,000 (Felony) – 8 counts

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony) – 4 counts

Theft under $1,500

Criminal Mischief under $1,000 – 2 counts

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree – 10 counts

Plummer was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $21,610 unsecured bond.

