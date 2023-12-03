Greenwood Man Charged with 5th Offense DUI

Image courtesy DSP

A Greenwood man has been arrested after a traffic stop on Route 13 near Seaford on Saturday. Delaware State Police following a Hyundai saw the car drifting and swerving within the travel lane and brake abruptly when there was nothing in front of it. The trooper initiated a traffic stop with the driver, identified as 50 year old Sean Haynes of Greenwood, eventually coming to a stop in the area of Cannon Road. The trooper saw signs of impairment and arrested Haynes after completing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. A computer check showed Haynes had 4 prior DUI convictions.

Haynes was transported to Troop 5, where he was charged with the following crimes:

5 th Offense DUI (Felony)

Offense DUI (Felony) Traffic Offenses

Haynes was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4150 secured bond.