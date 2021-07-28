Greenwood Man Charged With Assaulting Woman With Firearm

A Greenwood man faces charges in connection with an assault that resulted in a female acquaintance being injured.

Delaware State Police say an investigation determined that 43-year-old Dennis Buckley struck a 42-year-old woman in the upper body with a firearm several times. The woman was treated for serious injuries at a local urgent care center.

According to State Police, Buckley was arrested in Bridgeville during a traffic stop a few hours after warrants were issued for his arrest Tuesday. Buckley is charged with assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, criminal contempt of a protective order, theft and DUI.

Buckley was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $102,000 cash bond.