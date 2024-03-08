Greenwood Man Charged with Drug & Weapons Offenses

Image courtesy DSP

A domestic incident in Greenwood Thursday led to the arrest of 52 year old Patrick Henley of Greenwood on drug and weapons offenses. Delaware State Police were called to Farm Lane in Greenwood for a domestic incident around 3pm and contacted Henley, who they learned had an active warrant out of Kent County. Henley was arrested an a search of his person turned up brass knuckles concealed in his waistband as well as crystal meth, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Henley was taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Convicted of a Misdemeanor Domestic Crime (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Henley was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $71,200 cash bond.