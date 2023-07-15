Greenwood Man Charged with DUI after Pursuit

Image courtesy DSP

A Greenwood man has been arrested after he led Delaware State Police on a chase late Saturday night. A Trooper was westbound on Adams Road in Greenwood when a Suburban traveling in the opposite direction crossed into the trooper’s lane. The Trooper swerved to the right and made a U-turn and activated his emergency lights and siren to make a traffic stop. The driver of the Suburban, identified as 27 year old Brian Holben of Greenwood, sped off southbound Route 13 – then made a U-turn and headed northbound on Route 13 swerving through traffic. Holben left the highway and eventually pulled into a driveway on Memory Road, collided with agricultural fencing and ran off on foot. He was arrested a short distance away. The trooper smelled alcohol on Holben’s breath and observed other signs of impairment. A search of the Suburban turned up drug paraphernalia.

Holben was transported to Troop 5, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Criminal Mischief $5000 Or More Damage Property (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- 2 counts

Criminal Trespass- 2 counts

DUI and other traffic-related offenses

Holben was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6500 secured bond.