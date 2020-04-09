Greenwood man charged with felony attempted burglary

35-year-old, Roy G. Murray III, of Greenwood, DE – Delaware State Police

A Greenwood man has been arrested on felony charges after police say he tried to break into an area home armed with a bow and arrow.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, around 11:30 a.m., Wednesday troopers were dispatched to a home in the 6000 block of Hickman Road in Greenwood for an attempted burglary.

Troopers arrived and discovered that the suspect, 35-year-old, Roy G. Murray III, was hiding outside of the residence by one of the victims wearing camouflage clothing and a face mask.

As a second victim exited the residence, Murray confronted the victim with a bow and arrow by pulling the bow back and aiming it at the victim. Both victims then fled back inside and were able to close and lock the door behind them.

Murray followed and attempted to gain entry by kicking the door several times before fleeing the area on his bicycle.

Also inside the home at the time of the incident were two other individuals, including a child.

Troopers searched the area and located a man matching the description of Murray riding a bike. He failed to stop on command and after a brief foot pursuit was taken into custody.

In his possession when taken into custody, Murray had a knife concealed in his pocket and the bow was recovered next to him.

None of the victims knew Murray and no one was injured during the incident.

Murray was charged with Attempted Burglary First Degree (felony), Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (2 counts), Aggravated Menacing (felony), Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (felony), Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (felony), Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Trespass Third Degree. He was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute on $152,501 cash bond.