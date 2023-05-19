Greenwood Man Charged with Sexual Abuse, Assault & Arson

Image courtesy DSP

A Greenwood man has been arrested on numerous counts of sexual abuse and assault following an investigation that began earlier this week. Delaware State Police say an 18 year old woman reported that she was threatened by 52 year old Darren Gingerich the day before at an event that he forced her to leave early. He took her cell phone and drove her to an isolated location. When she tried to leave the car Gingerich threatened her with a gun – and eventually drover her to her home. While the victim was at Troop 5, Troopers were called to Gingerich’s Greenwood home for a house fire which the State Fire Marshal says was intentional. Gingerich was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Troopers secured a search warrant for the home where they recovered several firearms.

He was arrested following his release from the hospital and charged with multiple offenses by police:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Kidnapping Second Degree (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Terroristic Threatening

Malicious Interference with Emergency Communications

And charged with 2nd degree arson by the State Fire Marshal.

Gingerich is being held at SCI in default of a $97,200 cash bond.