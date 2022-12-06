Greenwood Man Dies in Bridgeville Area Crash

A crash south of Bridgeville Monday afternoon just after 1 left an Greenwood man dead. Delaware State Police say a Focus driven by an 83 year old Greenwood man was northbound on Wesley Church Road and failed to stop for a posted stop sign and proceeded into the path of a Charger that was eastbound on Cannon Road. Police say the driver of the Focus was properly restrained but was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Charger – a 26 year old man from Bridgeville – was also properly restrained and treated for injuries at an area hospital and released.

The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact State Police at 302-703-3266 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.