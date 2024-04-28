Greenwood Man on Harley Injured after Collision with DSP Tahoe

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash between a Police Tahoe and a motorcycle. Just after 11pm Saturday a police Tahoe heading southbound on Route 113 was stopped in the left turn lane with his amber warning lights activated south of Shortly Road. The trooper turned off the warning lights and activated his right turn signal to re-enter the highway as the 37 year old operator of the motorcycle was entering the left lane. The motorcycle operator braked but lost control and fell to the right side and the operator was ejected and collided with the rear of the Tahoe.

The 37 year old Greenwood man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries – the trooper was not injured.